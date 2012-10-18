(Corrects spelling of newspaper in second paragraph)
* Cites worsening economic environment, weak euro
* Newspaper says cuts worth of 100s of millions of euros
FRANKFURT, Oct 18 Loss-making Air Berlin
, Germany second biggest airline, is launching another
savings programme as it groans under debt in a tough European
market.
Air Berlin said on Thursday the new programme, "Turbine
2013", would cut spending but declined to confirm a newspaper
report in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that it aimed to save
hundreds of millions of euros.
"The company is reacting to a further worsening of the
economic environment, the weak euro and consumer behaviour that
is marked by growing uncertainty," it said.
Air Berlin has struggled after racking up debt in a few
years of rapid expansion. Last year, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad
bought almost 30 percent of the carrier but debt continued to
grow, reaching eight times shareholder equity by end-June.
While Air Berlin's loss before interest and tax (EBIT) is
expected to narrow to 104.4 million euros this year from 247
million, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, analysts are not
convinced it will reach its goal of positive EBIT next year.
"They might achieve an EBIT breakeven next year but the
market conditions are so tough. That's why I'm so sceptical,"
analyst Robert Czerwensky of DZ Bank said. Air Berlin is due to
publish third-quarter results on Nov. 15.
To access a greater route network, Air Berlin joined the
Oneworld alliance this year, which includes British Airways,
Cathay Pacific and Qantas. It also announced
a codeshare agreement with Air France-KLM Group and
Etihad this month.
But repeated delays to the Berlin's new airport have hit Air
Berlin's hopes to handle more lucrative long-haul flights from
its hub this year. The airport will now open in October 2013.
