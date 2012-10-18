FRANKFURT Oct 18 Air Berlin, the German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, is launching another cost-cutting programme as it struggles to return to profit.

"The company is reacting to a further worsening of the economic environment, the weak euro and consumer behaviour that is marked by growing uncertainty," the company said in a statement, confirming an earlier report.

It said Germany's air travel tax and persistently high fuel prices created additional headwinds. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)