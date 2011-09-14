COLOGNE, Germany, Sept 14 Germany's Air Berlin
is aiming to maintain the number of flights it offers
to tourist destinations next summer, even as it slashes seats to
trim costs and return to profitability.
"Tourism is an important part of Air Berlin," tourism sales
director Detlef Altmann said at a travel conference in Cologne
on Wednesday.
"We will trim one or more routes, but essentially we plan on
having a stable programme compared with this summer."
Germany's second-biggest airline after Lufthansa
said last month it was cutting 1 million seats from its network
in a bid to return to annual profit for the first time since
2007.
Detlef said that while the airline was reducing flights to
Malaga, it would still fly passengers there via Palma.
Altmann warned, however, that with 500,000 seats expected to
come on the market next year in Germany, prices and margins
could come under further pressure.
"Air Berlin will certainly not be bringing any more capacity
to the market next year," he said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Hulmes)