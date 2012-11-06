FRANKFURT Nov 6 Air Berlin, the German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said passenger numbers fell 5 percent to 3.18 million in October as it cut capacity by 6.6 percent.

Germany's second largest airline after Lufthansa on Tuesday reported its load factor -- how full its planes were -- widened for a second month in a row, expanding by 1.3 percentage points to 81.0 percent. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)