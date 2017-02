FRANKFURT Nov 7 Air Berlin , Germany's second-biggest airline after Lufthansa , said capacity cuts led to 4.1 percent decline in the number of passengers it carried in October to 3.35 million.

Air Berlin, which has not made a profit since 2007, is in the process of cutting more than 1 million seats from capacity to break even next year.

The number of seats it offered fell 3.4 percent in October, it said in a statement on Monday. At the same time, though, its seat load factor -- a measure of capacity utilisation -- narrowed by 0.6 percent to 79.7 percent. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)