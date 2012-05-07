FRANKFURT May 7 Air Berlin, the German
airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said passenger
numbers fell 4.3 percent in April, although it was able fill
more seats on its planes in the month.
Germany's second largest airline after Lufthansa
carried 2.66 million passengers in April, it said on Monday.
Its load factor - how full its planes were - climbed 2
percentage points to 78.0 percent, while the number of seats it
offered fell 6.7 percent.
Air Berlin has been trying to shrink itself back to
profitability by cutting routes, seats and delaying plane
orders.
