FRANKFURT Oct 5 Air Berlin, Germany's second largest airline after Lufthansa, said passenger numbers fell 4 percent in September.

The German airline, partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, carried 3.54 million passengers in September, it said in a statement on Friday.

Its load factor - how full its planes were - widened by 2.6 percentage points to 85.45 percent, while the number of seats it offered fell 6.9 percent. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)