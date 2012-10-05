UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
FRANKFURT Oct 5 Air Berlin, Germany's second largest airline after Lufthansa, said passenger numbers fell 4 percent in September.
The German airline, partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, carried 3.54 million passengers in September, it said in a statement on Friday.
Its load factor - how full its planes were - widened by 2.6 percentage points to 85.45 percent, while the number of seats it offered fell 6.9 percent. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders