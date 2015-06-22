SAO PAULO, June 22 Online home-rental
marketplace Airbnb Inc hired Facebook Inc's most senior
executive in Brazil to lead its expansion in the country as an
official provider of accommodations for the 2016 Olympic Games
in Rio de Janeiro.
Leonardo Tristão will take over as country manager of Brazil
at Airbnb starting on July 30, the company said in a statement
on Monday. He will step down as general director in Brazil for
Facebook, where he started in 2011 after six years at
Google Inc.
Facebook confirmed Tristão's departure but did not respond
to questions about a successor.
Airbnb landed an official contract in March to provide at
least 20,000 rooms for the Olympics in Rio next year. Earlier
this month, its website started accepting Brazilian credit
cards, expanding its audience from foreign tourists to domestic
travel.
Tristão will take over at Airbnb from Christian Gessner, the
company's first hire in Latin America, who is leaving after four
years to spend more time with his infant son, according to the
company's statement.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)