July 24 Blackstone Group LP said Chief Financial Officer Laurence Tosi had resigned to become the CFO of online home rental website Airbnb Inc.

Tosi will replace Andrew Swain, who left Airbnb last September.

Tosi's resignation is effective Aug. 7, Blackstone said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1RYlZVw) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)