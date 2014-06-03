By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, June 3 Airbnb, a San Francisco
startup that has grown into a $10 billion business by letting
strangers share their homes for a fee, now wants to do the same
for the dinner table.
Airbnb is encouraging hosts to throw dinners for strangers
as part of a new pilot program in its home city. The company
would take a cut of the proceeds, similar to how it makes money
from its core business of letting people list spare bedrooms or
homes on its website.
The startup began inviting hosts in San Francisco to
participate in the dining pilot on Tuesday. A listing for one of
the pilot dinners charged $25 per person for a three-course
meal.
Marissa Coughlin, an Airbnb spokeswoman, said the company is
"always experimenting with new ways to create meaningful
experiences" and declined further comment.
The dining program is an extension of Airbnb's hospitality
empire, whose users now book 10 million rooms a night in 192
countries on its online marketplace.
Several startups in recent years have already applied
Airbnb's business model to facilitate group dining among
strangers, an increasingly trendy activity in urban areas such
as San Francisco and New York.
Venture-backed startups like Grouper and Feastly have taken
root in major U.S. cities, while more informal pop-ups, such as
the "Good People," have flourished via email lists.
Airbnb has reportedly considered entering a broad variety of
businesses in the past three years, including ride-sharing,
since dominated by companies like Uber and Lyft.
Deciding to stick with services related to the hospitality
business, the company recently launched a pilot house-cleaning
service in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Airbnb told prospective hosts that they would have the
freedom to set the date and price of their meals but warned that
the pilot program was still in its early stages.
The company received an investment from TPG Capital in April
that valued the company at $10 billion, more than established
hotel chains like Hyatt Hotels Corp.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)