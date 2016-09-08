(Repeats to show photo availability)
(Adds details on policies, comments from advocacy
organizations)
By Deborah M. Todd
Sept 8 Online rental marketplace Airbnb will
address reports of widespread racial discrimination against
non-white guests by displaying user photos less prominently,
promoting instant bookings and changing some of its technology,
according to a report commissioned by the company.
The report, released on Thursday, followed months of
criticism of Airbnb, sparked partly by comments under Twitter
hashtag #AirbnbWhileBlack about hosts' discrimination against
black people.
"Bias and discrimination have no place on Airbnb, and we
have zero tolerance for them," Chief Executive Officer Brian
Chesky wrote in an email to users. "Unfortunately, we have been
slow to address these problems, and for this I am sorry."
Before the end of the year, Airbnb will roll out changes to
its reservation request system that emphasize trip details,
reviews and verified IDs while downplaying users' photos, said
the report from Laura Murphy & Associates.
San Francisco-based Airbnb will also expand its instant
booking program, which allows guests to make reservations
without prior host approval, to 1 million of its 2 million
listings by January.
It will also implement technology that prevents hosts from
booking new guests if they tell another guest their listing is
unavailable for the same time frame.
Starting Nov. 1, Airbnb users must agree to treat fellow
members without bias regardless of race, religion, national
origin, disability, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation or
age.
The company will make its anti-bias training program
available online and will highlight hosts who participate.
Anti-bias training is mandatory for all staff.
The company has also introduced hiring rules designed to
increase diversity among senior-level positions and is
retraining customer service representatives on its diversity
policy.
The changes received mixed reviews from civil rights
organizations
Rashad Robinson, executive director of anti-discrimination
organization Color of Change, called Airbnb's plans a victory
for activists and individuals who sparked the protests.
Earlier this year Color of Change sent a letter to Airbnb
executives demanding they take action to address discrimination
complaints.
However, Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
President Kristen Clarke said eliminating photos altogether
would have made the greatest difference.
"The company's reliance on photos prior to the confirmation
stage will allow discrimination to continue rearing its ugly
head," said Clarke, a former Airbnb guest who penned a New York
Times op-ed piece discussing discrimination on the site.
(Reporting by Deborah M. Todd; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)