BRIEF-Houston Wire & Cable Company reports Q4 loss per share of $0.11
* Houston Wire & Cable Company reports results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
March 20 Online home-rental marketplace Airbnb Inc is in advanced talks with private equity firms including TPG Capital Management LP to raise funds that would value the company at about $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
TPG is likely to lead the funding round, which could total $400 million-$500 million, the Journal reported, quoting two sources close to the development. (r.reuters.com/fup77v)
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)
* Houston Wire & Cable Company reports results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Alliance Data Systems says Epsilon signed a new agreement with Harvest Hill Beverage to provide experiential event services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trinity Health and Pacira Pharmaceuticals announce collaboration to decrease opioid use nationwide