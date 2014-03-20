March 20 Online home-rental marketplace Airbnb Inc is in advanced talks with private equity firms including TPG Capital Management LP to raise funds that would value the company at about $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

TPG is likely to lead the funding round, which could total $400 million-$500 million, the Journal reported, quoting two sources close to the development. (r.reuters.com/fup77v)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)