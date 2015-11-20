(Changes source, adds details)
By Anya George Tharakan
Nov 20 Apartment-sharing startup Airbnb Inc has
raised over $100 million in a new round of funding, a source
close to the company said.
Airbnb, once a startup selling cereal, expects to achieve
profitability in 2016, the source said.
Airbnb revenue doubled to $340 million in the third quarter
on bookings of $2.2 billion, the source said. The company
expects revenue of $900 million this year.
The round was done at the same $25.5 billion valuation as
the previous funding round over the summer, indicating that
unicorns, or private tech companies worth $1 billion or more,
are finding it tougher to convince investors to buy shares at
continuously escalating valuations.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the funding on
Friday. (on.wsj.com/1Xf3rh1)
Priceline, Expedia and other travel
companies have been facing increased pressure in their hotel
bookings business from the rise of apartment-sharing startups
such as Airbnb.
Unlike hotels, Airbnb does not own properties and is not
responsible for services like housekeeping.
Some travelers prefer to use Airbnb not just for the cheaper
price but also options such as renting an entire house, enjoying
quiet neighborhoods lacking in hotels and benefiting from their
host's local knowledge.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Manish Parashar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)