Aug 25 Online home-rental marketplace Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it would begin collecting and remitting tourist taxes from guests on behalf of rental apartments in Paris.

Airbnb, whose most popular city is Paris with more than 50,000 listings, said it would collect 0.83 euro ($0.95) per person per night for reservations made in Paris on or after Oct. 1. (bit.ly/1fEaxfZ)

The company, which matches people wishing to rent out all or part of their homes to temporary guests, said the tax process would gradually be extended to other cities across France.

Airbnb has been collecting and remitting hotel and tourist taxes from guests on behalf of hosts in U.S. cities San Francisco, Portland, Amsterdam, Philadelphia, Chicago, Malibu, San Jose, San Diego and Washington D.C.

