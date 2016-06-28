June 28 Apartment-sharing startup Airbnb is in talks for a new round of funding that would value the company at $30 billion, a source close to the company said.

Airbnb intends to use the financing to support new investments and growth opportunities, the source added.

The New York Times first reported the news on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/29cvTAX) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)