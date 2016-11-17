SAN FRANCISCO Nov 17 A U.S. judge on Thursday said Airbnb and the city of San Francisco must work harder to resolve a court case over an ordinance that forbids the home-rental company from taking bookings from hosts who have not registered their homes with the city.

U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco said he would issue an order prohibiting the city from enforcing the ordinance, to give both sides more time to work on a fair way to enforce the local law. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by David Gregorio)