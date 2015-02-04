PARIS Feb 4 Airbus named a new head for its A350 aircraft programme on Wednesday after Didier Evrard, who completed the new airplane's development and entry into service this month, was placed in overall charge of the European planemaker's programmes.

Airbus said in a statement that Patrick Piedrafita, currently head of the A330 programme, would take over the A350.

He will be replaced on the A330 by Eric Zanin, currently head of procurement operations. Klaus Roewe, who leads the revamped A320neo development, will now run all A320 activities. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Brian Love)