SINGAPORE Feb 15 The head of European planemaker Airbus said he had launched an internal investigation to find out how the company allowed manufacturing flaws to develop that led to wing cracks on the flagship A380 and draw lessons for future projects.

"We made a little mistake here and we are repairing it as quickly as possible," Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday.

"This plane is absolutely safe to fly," he told a news conference in Singapore. "Are we learning from this? Absolutely. We are taking lessons from the A380 programme for the A350 programme."

"We have a thorough investigation underway on how we could make these mistakes in the first place and to eradicate the sources of the mistakes," Enders said.

He declined to say how much the repairs would cost. Airbus says it has identified a way of fixing the cracks which affect a handful of fixing brackets located in the centre of each wing. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)