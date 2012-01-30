PARIS Jan 30 European aircraft maker Airbus plans to increase the range of its A330 airliner to challenge Boeing's 777 and 787 jets, La Tribune reported on Monday.

Airbus, a unit of European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co. , will revamp the twin-engined plane after consulting several airlines over the plan, the French financial daily said.

By paring mass from key parts and adding 5 metric tons to the overall maximum take-off weight, Airbus aims to increase the A330's range by 7 percent, the paper said. The move would challenge Boeing on routes that can currently be served only by its 777 and 787 airliners.

An Airbus spokesman did not immediately return calls seeking comment on the report. (Reporting by Laurence Frost)