By Tim Hepher
TOULOUSE, May 24 Airbus said efforts to lower
the weight of the world's largest airliner lay behind recent
A380 wing cracks and pledged to learn from mistakes that lay
dormant for a decade, as repair costs looked set to climb
towards 500 million euros ($629 million).
EADS subsidiary Airbus reported the cracks in
January, leading to checks on the worldwide fleet of A380s,
which authorities say are safe to fly.
Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said the discovery inside
the superjumbo's wings, where new lightweight carbon-composite
materials and traditional metal meet, showed the difficulty of
pushing technical boundaries in the ultra-competitive industry.
"Certainly when it was designed some 10 years ago, it was an
innovation. We thought it was a great idea to make wings lighter
with a hybrid (of) carbon-fiber ribs and metal ribs. It was
supposed to bring a lot of weight reduction, and to a certain
extent it did," Enders told a group of aviation journalists.
The A380 was designed in the early part of the last decade.
At the time, the aircraft needed to lose weight, in part because
of efforts to make it quieter, which required larger and heavier
engine fans.
To drive down weight, a decision was made to mix metal and
lightweight carbon components inside the wings, but engineers
could not tell how this would stand up to extreme temperatures.
"We were confident at the time that we had mastered the
technology, that we were selecting the right materials (and)
understood their properties and the interface between carbon
fiber and metal," Enders said.
"We found out the hard way that we didn't know everything we
should have before taking this decision."
The willingness to tackle the issue head-on in his last
major media appearance before stepping up to chief executive of
parent EADS later this month, contrasts with the industry's
usually conservative tone and marks efforts to draw a line under
a damaging episode for the world's largest civil planemaker.
People familiar with the matter said EADS and two groups of
auditors had been brought in to assist with an investigation
which Enders launched in February.
Airbus will also be looking for certainty that similar
problems could not crop up elsewhere.
NEW TECHNOLOGY
The upheaval comes at a time when Airbus and rival Boeing
are investing billions of dollars in a more radical
technological leap towards new lightweight aircraft such as the
Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the future A350.
Boeing was hit with composite-related fuselage problems on
its 787 Dreamliner and had a potentially serious fire on a 787
test flight.
Both the 787 and A380 have been declared airworthy but
authorities have ordered a tighter timetable of regular checks
on the A380 until a permanent fix is introduced.
A350 programme head Didier Evrard said extra fatigue tests
would be carried out on the company's future A350 test planes
during development.
The A380 cracks were found in L-shaped components called rib
feet, which connect the wing's skeleton to the outer skin.
Airbus said it had decided to change the type of aluminium alloy
used for the parts to one less brittle.
It takes a year for completely fresh wings to work though
the production system, and it will not be before 2014 that
entirely fresh aircraft will start rolling off assembly lines.
Meanwhile, the cost of the mistakes made a decade ago under
a mainly different management team appears to be rising.
Last week, EADS took 158 million euros of
provisions for the cost of retrofitting planes already built,
while getting ready for a permanent fix in 2014.
Added to money paid out of an existing provision for
warranty repairs, the cost so far booked by EADS is 263 million
euros, but figures supplied in technical media briefings this
week suggested the cost could rise by another two-thirds.
Provisions cover the 71 A380s in service by the end of the
first quarter, equivalent to 3.7 million euros per plane.
Executive vice-president Tom Williams said the total of
A380s in the pipeline that would likely need repairs before the
new solution made retrofitting unnecessary, was 120.
That implies a further 181 million euros of costs to be
accounted for, on 49 aircraft at the same rate per plane.
Developed at an estimated cost of 12 billion euros in
Britain, France, Germany and Spain, the A380 has room on its
wingspan of 79.8m (261ft 10in) to park 70 cars.
Airbus has sold 253 of the double-decker aircraft, listed at
$390 million each, and 74 A380s are in service.
Airbus officials said they were confident the A380 would
overcome the problems, and sales chief John Leahy reiterated
plans to sell 30 superjumbos in 2012.
($1 = 0.7948 euros)
