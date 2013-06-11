PARIS, June 11 European planemaker Airbus has set Friday June 14 as the date for the maiden flight of its A350 passenger jet, a source familiar with the plans said on Tuesday.

Europe's first carbon-composite jetliner, developed at an estimated cost of $15 billion, is designed to compete with U.S. rival Boeing's 787 Dreamliner and targets a market valued at several hundred billion dollars in coming years.