* First A350 delivery scheduled for H2 2014
* Airbus now has two A350 aircraft flying
By Cyril Altmeyer
TOULOUSE, France, Oct 21 Flight trials for
Airbus's latest passenger jet, the A350, are going well
and it is sticking to its target of delivering the first of the
lightweight jets in the second half of 2014, programme chief
Didier Evrard said.
The A350, designed to compete with the Boeing 787
Dreamliner and the larger Boeing 777, staged its maiden flight
in June. The European planemaker now has two aircraft flying and
has notched up 75 flights and over 370 hours of flight tests.
"The flight test programme ... is going very well," Evrard
told reporters at a briefing on Monday, adding that the project
was approaching its "most critical phase" as it enters
industrial ramp-up.
Delivery plans are "on track," Evrard added.
Airbus officially aims to deliver the aircraft in the second
half of 2014.
Evrard said Airbus hoped to have the first A350-900 variant
certified in August next year, in time to be delivered to its
first customer, Qatar Airways, in October.
Airbus said four out of five A350 development aircraft have
entered final assembly, with the fifth due at the end of the
month. Of these, two are already flying.
It also outlined plans to increase production facilities as
it aims for 10 aircraft a month within four years of entering
service. For now, Airbus plans to move from a production rate of
one-a-month now to three-a-month by the end of 2014.
Evrard said Airbus would decide in 2016 whether to increase
production beyond its ultimate 10-a-month target.
Airbus aims to freeze the design of the largest member of
the A350 family, the 350-seat A350-1000, around the end of the
year. The aircraft is due to enter service in mid-2017, some
three years ahead of a larger revamped version of Boeing's 777.