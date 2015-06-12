FRANKFURT, June 12 Planemaker Airbus
will decide around the end of 2015 on how to revamp its A380
super jumbo, Chief Executive Thomas Enders was quoted saying by
German business weekly WirtschaftsWoche.
"The board of directors will certainly need until the end of
the year to form a comprehensive overview of the situation and
to make decisions," he said in remarks published on Friday.
"This is one of our most difficult product decisions in
years. What is clear is that there will not be an A380 with new
engines only for certain customers."
Airbus has struggled to find buyers for the A380 over the
last couple of years. Emirates, the biggest customer,
has called for Airbus to revamp the jet with new engines.
Enders said Airbus had managed to cut fuel usage by several
percentage points even without new engines, which he said were
only one of many options being considered.
"One possibility I am thinking about concretely is
innovations in the cabin," he said.
Enders also said he expected the U.S. Air Force to become
the biggest customer for Airbus's A400M military transporter,
despite a crash during a test flight last month that killed four
people.
"The U.S. armed forces will become the biggest customer for
the plane next decade at the latest," he said.
Enders said there were no comparable transporters on the
market, as Boeing's C-17 is larger while Lockheed
Martin's C-130 was smaller.
"Many nations, however, do not want either extreme. In
between, there will be for years only one alternative: the
A400M, which is also far more economical and versatile to
operate," he said.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)