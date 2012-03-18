FRANKFURT, March 18 Airbus will need years to
get past problems with wing cracks on its flagship A380
passenger jet, the executive vice president of programmes at
Airbus told a German magazine.
"This problem will keep us busy for years," weekly Der
Spiegel quoted Tom Williams as saying in an article published on
Sunday.
European air safety regulators last month ordered checks for
A380 wing cracks for the entire superjumbo fleet after safety
engineers found cracks in almost all planes inspected.
Airbus, the planemaker owned by EADS, has said a
combination of design and manufacturing slips put too much
stress on a handful of the 2,000 brackets that fix the exterior
of each wing to the ribcage beneath.
The magazine said Williams aimed to present a solution for
the problem in April, and Airbus will start installing new parts
in planes by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)