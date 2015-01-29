PARIS Jan 29 Two of the top executives in
European planemaker Airbus have written to
institutional investors in a display of unity over the future of
the A380, in a move to ease concerns that it may be cancelled,
two people familiar with the letter said.
Harald Wilhelm, finance director of both Airbus Group and
its planemaking subsidiary, and sales chief John Leahy jointly
signed the letter, which said no senior executive had
contemplated axing the world's largest airliner.
Airbus Group and the Airbus jetmaking unit declined comment.
Speculation over the plane's future flared up last month
when Wilhelm, in a discussion about the robustness of his
financial forecasts, told analysts that the A380 would break
even through 2018, even if Airbus decided to discontinue
it.
Besides raising questions over the aircraft itself, several
analysts said the comments had revived the issue of divisions
between the planemaking unit and the parent group.
Such in-fighting hampered the development of what was then
known as EADS during the middle of last decade. But the company
has said these problems are in the past following changes in
management and corporate governance.
Fabrice Bregier, head of the planemaking division, said this
month that the best days of the A380 were ahead and denied any
divisions inside the Franco-German-led group.
Airbus has struggled to win sales for the 525-seat jet
recently, but Turkish Airlines is in negotiations to
obtain 10 or more A380s in a deal potentially worth $4 billion,
two people familiar with the matter said earlier this week.
The aircraft could be supplied through a combination of
direct purchases and leasing, but Airbus is likely to face
intense competition from rival Boeing.
