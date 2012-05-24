PARIS May 24 Planemaker Airbus' target to get the A350, its next all-new passenger jet, ready in time for first delivery in the first half of 2014 is "tight but it remains feasible", the head of the European aircraft project said on Thursday.

The lightweight carbon-plastic A350 is being developed to compete with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing 777.

Airbus parent EADS last week described the roughly 11 billion-euro ($13.84 billion) project as "very challenging". ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)