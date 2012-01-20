PARIS Jan 20 European safety authorities are set to order airlines to carry out checks on almost one-third of the current Airbus A380 fleet after the discovery of new wing cracks, aviation industry sources said on Friday.

The checks on about 20 aircraft must be carried out within six weeks and a handful of aircraft which have carried out more than 1,800 flights must be examined within days, the sources said.

No aircraft will be grounded pending the checks, which involve taking an aircraft out of service for about 24 hours.

The one-off inspections are likely to affect superjumbo aircraft operated by Singapore Airlines, Dubai's Emirates and Air France, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the ruling has not yet been released.

European safety agency EASA said it would issue its recommendations later on Friday. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)