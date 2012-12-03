LONDON Dec 3 Qatar Airways is set to upgrade an
order for 20 Airbus A350 aircraft to larger variants,
almost doubling its order for the largest type which competes
with Boeing's 777 mini-jumbo, aviation sources said on Monday.
Qatar is expected to upgrade its order for the large
A350-1000 variant to 37 planes from 20 and to increase its order
for the base model, the A350-900, by three planes to 43.
However this means scrapping an order for the A350-800, the
smallest version of the carbon-composite jetliner series.
Airbus declined comment. Qatar Airways was not immediately
available for comment.
Airbus has been campaigning for a second airline endorsement
for the A350-1000 after a sales drought ended with a $4 billion
order from Cathay Pacific in July.