PARIS Dec 16 Plans by Airbus to
upgrade its best-selling wide-body jet, the A330, have slipped
six weeks behind schedule due to "marginal" development delays
at engine maker Rolls-Royce, a source familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
Airbus declined to comment on the situation.
Rolls-Royce, whose newly developed Trent 7000 will power the
fuel-saving A330neo, was not immediately available for comment.
The Wall Street Journal earlier quoted the head of the
airplane's first customer, TAP Portugal, as saying its first
A330neo would arrive in March 2018. Airbus most recently said
the A330neo would be delivered by the end of 2017.
When it launched the A330neo in 2014, it targeted first
delivery in the fourth quarter of 2017.
