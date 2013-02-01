By Cyril Altmeyer
| TOULOUSE, France
TOULOUSE, France Jan 31 Airbus has
studied alternatives to lithium-ion batteries for its next jet,
the A350, and has time to adapt to any rule changes prompted by
the problems that have grounded Boeing Co's 787
Dreamliner, its top executive said.
Airbus plans to use lithium-ion batteries on the A350,
similar to the technology incorporated in Boeing's 787
airliners, and so far has stood by the modern power packs.
"We studied the integration of these batteries on the A350
very carefully," Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier told a
group of French aerospace journalists on Thursday. "I am very
relaxed about this."
The first U.S. grounding of a new model of passenger jet in
over 30 years has focused attention on the risks that
lithium-ion batteries can overheat and ignite a fire that is
harder to put out than most flames, because of the solvents
involved.
Airbus warned about the risks of lithium-ion batteries at a
closed meeting of airlines in March 2011, according to a
presentation first reported by Reuters this week.
"We identified this fragility at the start of development
and we think we resolved it about a year ago," Bregier said.
"Nothing prevents us from going back to a classical plan that we
have been studying in parallel."
He did not provide details, but some aerospace industry
sources caution that a redesign of the batteries could require
months of engineering work and tests to obtain certification.
"We have a robust design. If this design has to evolve, we
have the time to do that," Bregier said. "If it has to change in
a more drastic way because the authorities reach the conclusion
that the technology is not mature, then we have all the time we
need to do this on the A350 before first delivery in the second
half of 2014."
The head of the company that makes A350 batteries, France's
Saft, told Reuters earlier on Thursday he did not
believe there would be a radical rethink by aviation regulators
on the use of lithium-ion as a result of the 787's problems.
It is the first time Boeing or Airbus has used the
technology in designing commercial passenger jets.
POWER BOOST
Lithium-ion batteries are a third lighter than their older
nickel-cadmium counterparts and are also capable of supporting
other electrical systems that make the plane lighter. They take
up less space than the nickel cadmium batteries used on most
jets.
Experts say the 787 relies more heavily than the A350 on
electrical systems instead of traditional hydraulics to control
brakes and other systems, and therefore needs more power
back-up.
The head of the National Transportation Safety Board said
after a press conference last week that the lack of a
fire-fighting system in the 787's battery compartment, which
also contains flight electronics, was one area being examined.
Airbus has declined to say whether the A350 would include
battery fire extinguishers, but industry sources say burning
materials would instead be expelled outside the plane and that
the fire hazard is reduced by electronics also provided by Saft.
Saft declined to comment on the A350 battery design.
Boeing's 787 batteries are supplied by French defence
electronics company Thales, which sub-contracts the
lithium-ion cells to Japanese company GS Yuasa Corp.
A year after intense global publicity surrounding wing
cracks on its A380 superjumbos, Airbus is keen to avoid a public
split with its commercial rival on safety issues. But after
sending a public message of support to Boeing on the 787 this
month, Bregier exhibited frustration at growing speculation over
the saga's impact on the A350.
"I'm not going to give any lessons to Boeing. At the same
time, I don't have to take any either, when I think we have done
well and have a plan which allows me to have aircraft flying
with batteries that don't catch fire," he said.
"Let's allow the U.S. authorities to come up with their own
recommendations and decisions."
Boeing Chief Executive Jim McNerney said on Wednesday the
U.S. planemaker was "narrowing down" the potential causes of the
two battery incidents that led to the 787 grounding.