(Refiled to remove extraneous text characters in headline)
HAMBURG, April 7 European planemaker Airbus
unveiled on Monday the first cabin for its new
mid-sized twin-engined airliner, the A350 XWB, vowing to avoid a
repeat of the delays caused by cabin design changes on its
bigger A380 super jumbo.
Airbus delivered the first A380 two years late, hit by
delays stemming from a surge in demand for customised interiors
and problems installing electrical wiring harnesses.
Executives said on Monday the first A350, Airbus's rival to
Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, was still on track to be
delivered to launch customer Qatar Airways at the end of this
year, with certification in the autumn.
While it is offering customisation options, such as a choice
of seats and LED lighting, of which there are 16.7 million
different colours on offer, Airbus is hoping its new
customisation centre in Hamburg plus a catalogue of specific
options will reduce potential delays.
Suppliers are also certified ahead of being included in the
catalogue, another measure to prevent delays.
"It's enabling us to keep an eye on the industrial rampup,"
Chris Emerson, senior vice-president of marketing, told Reuters,
while standing in front of the first test A350 to be fitted with
a passenger interior.
"We don't want a repeat of the issue where aircraft aren't
being able to be delivered because we're waiting for cabin
elements," he said.
Emerson said the A350 was six months away from entry into
service, and was already in the final assembly line stage. Plus
the cabin definition was locked in place and suppliers were now
delivering equipment, he said.
"With the A380 we weren't in that situation - we had a delay
for the customisation and designing of the first cabin," he
said.
At present, it takes customers around 20 months to design
their cabin interiors for the A350. Emerson said the aim was to
get this down to just under a year once production is in
full-swing. That compares with a current time frame of 18 months
for the larger A380.
Responding to queries as to whether there was enough choice
for airlines, Didier Nasarre, head of the A350 programme, said
the catalogue was continually evolving and had already doubled
in size in the last year.
Airbus has won orders for 812 of the jets, which can seat
between 276 and 369 passengers, up to the end of March.
The new aircraft is 6 inches wider than the rival Boeing 787
and new baggage bins mean that even if every single passenger
carried on a suitcase there would be enough space for all,
Airbus says.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)