TOULOUSE, France, Nov 24 Europe's Airbus is carrying out the maiden flight of its largest twin-engined airplane, the A350-1000, on Thursday. Here are some of the aircraft's specifications compared to the smaller A350-900 already in service, the Boeing 777-300ER with which it aims to compete, and Boeing's main response: the 777-9, one of two future models also known as 777X. A350- A350-100 B777-300E B777- 900 0 R 9 Seats 325 366 396 406 Price($m) 308 356 340 400 Engine Rolls-Royce GE90 GE9X Trent XWB Range(nm) 8100 7950 7370 7600 MTOW 280 308 352 352 Length (m) 66.8 73.8 73.9 76.7 Fuselage width (m) 5.96 5.96 6.2 6.2 Wing span (m) 64.8 64.8 64.8 71.8 (flig ht) 64.8 (park ed) First delivery Dec H2 2017 2004 2020 2014 MTOW = Maximum Take-Off Weight. Source: Companies. A350-1000 Customers Air Caraibes 3 Air Lease Corp 9 Asiana 10 British Airways 18 Cathay Pacific 26 Etihad 22 Japan Airlines 13 Latam 14 Qatar Airways 37 United Airlines 35 Virgin Atlantic 8 TOTAL 195 (Compiled by Tim Hepher; Edited by Alexander Smith)