DUBLIN Jan 18 British Airways owner IAG has held talks on the possibility of purchasing second-hand Airbus A380s as the existing options it holds for new versions are too expensive, Chief Executive Willie Walsh said on Monday.

"We have options on A380s... but we are not going to exercise them because they are too expensive," Walsh said of his International Airlines Group at a conference in Dublin.

"But we are interested and have had some discussions in the opportunity to purchase second hand. we think this is an attractive proposition," he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)