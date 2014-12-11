Dec 11 Airbus Group moved on Thursday
to defuse a row over the A380 after its finance director
acknowledged that scenarios being studied included a decision to
"discontinue" the project, drawing an angry response from its
largest customer, Emirates.
"The entire Airbus top management continues to believe
strongly in the market prospects of the A380, but any investment
by Airbus requires a sound business case, which we will continue
to study," head of corporate communications Rainer Ohler said.
Emirates airline president Tim Clark told Reuters he was
unhappy about the remarks and called on Airbus to step up
marketing of the plane, which was popular with passengers and
generated profits with the correct cabin layout.
"Some airlines are quicker to realise the huge productivity
benefits of the A380, and they are reaping the rewards today.
There's no doubt the A380 is already a magnet for the flying
public," Airbus sales chief John Leahy said in an email.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)