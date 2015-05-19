PARIS May 19 Airbus Defence & Space asked nations operating the A400M military transport aircraft to carry out checks on an engine control system following a recent fatal crash in Spain.

Confirming the checks, reported earlier by Reuters, Airbus said it had issued an alert to operators asking them to examine the 'Electronic Control Unit' before the next flight and to conduct other checks whenever this item or an engine is replaced in future.

The unit helps to control the West's largest turboprop engines and is part of a suite of engine and monitoring systems that were partly blamed for delays and cost overruns in building Europe's new troop and cargo carrier.

Four crew members died when the aircraft crashed near Seville, Spain, during a pre-delivery test flight on May 9. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)