PARIS May 19 Airbus Defence & Space
asked nations operating the A400M military transport aircraft to
carry out checks on an engine control system following a recent
fatal crash in Spain.
Confirming the checks, reported earlier by Reuters, Airbus
said it had issued an alert to operators asking them to examine
the 'Electronic Control Unit' before the next flight and to
conduct other checks whenever this item or an engine is replaced
in future.
The unit helps to control the West's largest turboprop
engines and is part of a suite of engine and monitoring systems
that were partly blamed for delays and cost overruns in building
Europe's new troop and cargo carrier.
Four crew members died when the aircraft crashed near
Seville, Spain, during a pre-delivery test flight on May 9.
