MONTLUCON, France, April 5 Recent glitches in the production of engine gearboxes for the A400M military transport aircraft will take several weeks or several months to resolve, the head of one of the engine consortium companies said on Tuesday.

Deliveries of the world's largest turboprop engines for the Airbus plane have not been delayed as a result of the problems found during production at a parts supplier, Philippe Petitcolin, chief executive of France's Safran, said.

Airbus Group said on Friday it was sticking to plans to deliver 20 of the European NATO transporter planes this year as it works with engine partners to resolve problems discovered in the propeller gearboxes. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Writing by Tim Hepher; editing by Michel Rose)