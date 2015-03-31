PARIS, March 31 Airbus Group on Tuesday named Kurt Rossner as head of the A400M military transport aircraft programme.

Rossner, who is currently in charge of light and medium transporters and derivatives, will report to Fernando Alonso, executive vice-president at the Military Aircraft unit from April 1, Airbus said in a statement.

Alonso recently replaced Domingo Urena-Raso at the helm of the planemaker's military aircraft activities, which include transporters, drones and fighters, after fresh delays in the troubled A400M programme. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tim Hepher)