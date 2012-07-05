PARIS, July 5 A French Senate committee on Thursday flagged continued engine problems on Europe's A400M army plane as manufacturer Airbus confirmed a Reuters report that it take a reduced role at next week's Farnborough Airshow due to fresh glitches.

The panel which has been investigating delays and overruns in Europe's largest defence project said engine problems on the 20-billion-euro aircraft should be kept under close surveillance but that it did not expect further slippage in deliveries.

Airbus confirmed it had cancelled the A4000M's flying display at the biggest aerospace event for the second year after further problems with the engines, repeating last year's last-minute decision to leave it parked it during the Paris Air Show.

(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher)