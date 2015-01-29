PARIS Jan 29 Airbus Group on Thursday confirmed a shake-up in its military aircraft business after fresh problems with the A400M and said the troubled military transporter project would be restructured, splitting production away from development.

Fernando Alonso, 58, has been appointed head of Military Aircraft within the Airbus Defence & Space division from March 1, after fellow Spaniard Domingo Urena-Raso stepped down following fresh delays and quality problems with the new European troop and cargo carrier.

Bernhard Gewert, chief executive of Airbus Defence & Space, will run the military aircraft business until March 1, Airbus Group said in a statement.

The A400M project will be restructured, with all matters relating to industrialisation brought into the division's Operations organization, the statement said.

On the A400M, the Military Aircraft unit will remain in charge of development and deliveries. It is also responsible for Airbus Group's drones and fighter jet activities. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Geert De Clercq)