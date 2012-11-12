PARIS Nov 12 Libyan carrier Afriqiyah Airways has ordered four Airbus A350-900 XWB aircraft, the European planemaker said on Monday, in a deal worth $1.1 billion at list prices.

The airline has also converted a previous order for six A350-800s into the larger A350-900 model. The total order for 10 A350-900s is worth $2.8 billion at list prices.

"These aircraft will be operated on new routes the carrier will open to destinations in the U.S., the Middle East and Asia," Airbus said in a statement.