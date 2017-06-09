TOULOUSE, France, June 9 European planemaker
Airbus on Friday revised down its average traffic
growth forecast to 4.4 percent a year as it predicted 34,899 new
passenger and freight aircraft deliveries over the next 20
years.
The annual traffic growth forecast, revised down from 4.5
percent a year ago, reflects a maturing of some markets but
masks an increase in air travel that supports an increase in the
rolling 20-year delivery forecast from 33,070 jets a year ago.
Airbus gave the figures in a presentation ahead of a media
briefing.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Leigh Thomas)