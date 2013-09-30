SEVILLE, Sept 30 Europe's political and defence
industry leaders must be realistic with schedules and funding
for future military programmes, EADS chief executive
said, as the firm started delivering its A400M transporters
after years of delays.
The company will also work to find solutions given the
economic difficulties faced by its customers, its chief
executive Tom Enders said on Monday at a ceremony to celebrate
the first delivery of the plane to France.
The first A400M was delivered to France on Aug. 1 and Enders
said more deliveries to Turkey and France were poised to happen
in the coming weeks.
The troop carrier was conceived in the 1980s to meet a
looming shortfall in military transport capacity among seven
European NATO nations: Belgium, Britain, France, Germany,
Luxembourg, Spain and Turkey.