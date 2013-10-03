(Corrects para 18 to show that a decision was taken to halt
C-17 production, not that production was halted)
By Brenda Goh
SEVILLE, Spain, Sept 30 Europe's Airbus pledged
on Monday to help address financial difficulties faced by core
European buyers of its A400M airlifter, as it tries to prevent
some of the countries poaching its own exports by reselling
aircraft they cannot afford.
The comments from the head of Europe's aerospace giant came
as France predicted a buoyant export market for the long-awaited
troop and cargo carrier, which was formally inaugurated in a
rain-soaked ceremony in southern Spain on Monday.
"We are well aware that our customers face economic
difficulties and we are grateful for their steadfast commitments
to the A400M," said Tom Enders, head of Airbus's parent, EADS
.
"We will continue to work with our customers to find
solutions that are mutually acceptable and ensure the future
success of this great aircraft," he said, without going into
detail.
After a tortuous 30 years in development, the first of 170
troop and cargo planes jointly ordered by Britain, France,
Germany, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg and Turkey are a step
towards self-sufficiency in military transport for Europe.
France, Germany and Spain all have major stakes in EADS.
Watched by Spain's Crown Prince Felipe and politicians and
military brass from purchasing nations, the bulky turbo-prop
was paraded in a lavish ceremony at its Seville assembly plant.
Airbus has launched a campaign to export 300-400 A400Ms over
the next 30 years, in addition to the 170 it already has under
order from Europe. Malaysia, which has ordered four aircraft, is
its only export customer so far.
"I can't give you any figures but there is huge capacity for
exports, the political and industrial winds are synchronised,"
French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters.
Airbus is worried that Europe's largest joint defence
project could be its last for years to come because of spending
cuts and splits over foreign and security policy.
RE-SELLING WORRIES
It has also expressed concerns about plans by some of the
plane's European customers to sell on some of the A400Ms they
have ordered to buyers outside the region, frustrating Airbus's
hopes of producing extra planes for export.
Analysts say Germany, Spain and most probably France want to
jump in front of Airbus and re-export some of their A400M
allocations to boost state budgets.
That would delay the point at which Airbus could start
building more aircraft for export, but also defer the payment of
export royalties to reimburse a 3.5 billion euro bailout
provided by buyers in 2010 as the plane went far over budget.
According to two people familiar with the 2010 bailout plan,
the first 174 planes (including Malaysia's four) are excluded
from the royalty agreement.
Enders told Reuters it was too early to say who the
potential buyers were. Airbus executives say they have already
visited over 20 countries, many of them in the Middle East,
South America and Asia.
The A400M was conceived in the 1980s to meet a looming
shortfall in military transport capacity, but the 20 billion
euro project went more than 5 billion euros over budget.
Enders said Europe's political and defence industry leaders
must be far more realistic with schedules and funding for future
military programmes.
The plane competes against Lockheed Martin's C-130
Hercules turboprop and the larger Boeing C-17 cargo jet.
A decision to halt production of the latter aircraft was
recently taken, lifting hopes for the A400M.
The first A400M was delivered to France on Aug. 1, and
Enders said there would be further deliveries to Turkey and
France in the coming weeks.
"This is the right aircraft for many air forces around the
world. And certainly, when you introduce the first aircraft with
the first real customer, an air force, then it's far more
convincing for export campaigns than if you're still in the
development stage," Enders said.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris and Adrian Croft
in Brussels; Editing by Kevin Liffey)