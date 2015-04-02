BRIEF-Russian Railways sign MoU with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways
* Says signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways for strategic cooperation in the railways electrification
PARIS, April 2 Japan's ANA Holdings has firmed up an order for seven Airbus A321 aircraft announced in January, in a deal worth around $830 million based on list prices, the European planemaker said.
The order includes three A321neo planes, using a more efficient engine design, and four A321 aircraft using normal engines, Airbus said in a statement on Thursday.
"This firm order brings ANA's total order for the A320 Family to 37 aircraft," Airbus said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)
* Says signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways for strategic cooperation in the railways electrification
LAUSANNE, March 28 Glencore does not see further consolidation in agricultural commodities as straightforward and views a U.S. acquisition as less crucial than in the past, the group's agriculture chief said on Tuesday.