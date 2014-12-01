(Adds details)

PARIS Dec 1 Brazilian airline Azul Linhas Aereas has placed a firm order for 35 A320neo narrow-body aircraft, Europe's Airbus said on Monday.

The order, worth $3.6 billion at list prices, comes on top of 28 A320neo jets that the airline is leasing, it said.

The airline has selected engines made by CFM International, co-owned by General Electric and Safran.

Brazil's third-biggest airline unveiled plans in April to add 11 Airbus wide-body jets to start service to the United States from early 2015.

Airbus said on Monday these aircraft would be leased and the number of planes earmarked for international routes now stood at 12 - initially seven A330-200s, followed by five A350-900s. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Susan Thomas)