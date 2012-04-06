(Adds details, background)
* Airbus delivered 131 jets, Boeing 137 in Q1
* Airbus sold 100 jets, Boeing 440
* Boeing expected to regain industry crown in 2012
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, April 6 Boeing overtook Airbus
in deliveries in the first quarter, setting itself on
course to recapture the coveted number one spot in annual
aircraft production for the first time since 2002, company data
showed this week.
European planemaker Airbus said on Friday its deliveries
grew 10 percent compared with the first quarter of last year to
131 aircraft.
On Thursday, its U.S. competitor Boeing announced
first-quarter deliveries of 137 commercial airplanes, up 32
percent from a year earlier.
Both planemakers are increasing production of best-selling
medium-haul models, the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, roughly in
tandem to record levels in order to tap demand led by Asia.
But Boeing has edged in front of its European rival as it
also uncorks two models that had encountered major production
delays but which came to the market at the end of last year: the
787 Dreamliner and the latest enhanced version of its 747.
The catch-up effect is expected to help push Boeing ahead of
Airbus in deliveries in 2012 after a nine-year winning streak
for Airbus, which is owned by aerospace firm EADS
Boeing delivered six 747-8 stretched jumbos and five of the
new carbon-composite Dreamliners. Airbus delivered 4 A380
superjumbos (all in January and February) and started assembling
the first A350, its answer to the 787, this week.
The first A350 will take shape in its Toulouse factory but
is destined to be shaken apart in static ground tests. Assembly
of the first flying A350 will start in the summer. The A350 is
due to enter service in mid-2014.
After sweeping the board in 2011 with sales of a revamped
and more efficient model of the A320 to help airlines save fuel,
Airbus has also fallen behind Boeing in new orders this year.
It sold 100 jets in the first quarter, a figure reduced to a
net total of 90 when adjusting for 10 order cancellations.
Boeing, which started booking orders for its own fuel-saving
version of the 737 about a year later than Airbus, sold 440 jets
in the first quarter and took 412 net orders after
cancellations.
Both planemakers get paid the bulk of their revenues when
aircraft are delivered.
The two companies dominate a global aircraft market
estimated at $100 billion annually and are gearing up for more
emerging market demand while facing uncertainties over aircraft
financing available to their airline customers.
Airbus has meanwhile warned it may lose some of its Chinese
market as a result of a row between the European Union and a
group of nations including China over rules for reducing
aircraft emissions. As of now, however, a Hong Kong order for 10
A380s that Airbus says may be threatened by the row remains in
the company's order book, according to Friday's data.
(Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Cyril Altmeyer)