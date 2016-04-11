PARIS, April 11 Airbus sold 32 aircraft
and delivered 125 in the first quarter, the European planemaker
said on Monday, adding that it had 10 net orders after adjusting
for cancellations.
Airbus' March tally included two A380s from an unidentified
customer, although it said Air Austral cancelled an order for
two of the superjumbos. The two deals are not related, a person
familiar with the matter said.
Rival Boeing said it had 140 gross orders between
January 1 and April 5, or 122 jets after adjusting for
cancellations.
The U.S. planemaker on Thursday reported 176 first-quarter
deliveries, down 4.3 percent from the same period last year.
Narrowbody 737 deliveries were stable at 121 aircraft.
Boeing expects 740-745 deliveries this year, down from 762
last year as it prepares for the transition to a revamped
version of its 737 and slows ailing 747 production.
Airbus expects to deliver more than 650 planes and has
forecast that orders will outstrip deliveries for the seventh
year running.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)