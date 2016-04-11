PARIS, April 11 Airbus sold 32 aircraft and delivered 125 in the first quarter, the European planemaker said on Monday, adding that it had 10 net orders after adjusting for cancellations.

Airbus' March tally included two A380s from an unidentified customer, although it said Air Austral cancelled an order for two of the superjumbos. The two deals are not related, a person familiar with the matter said.

Rival Boeing said it had 140 gross orders between January 1 and April 5, or 122 jets after adjusting for cancellations.

The U.S. planemaker on Thursday reported 176 first-quarter deliveries, down 4.3 percent from the same period last year. Narrowbody 737 deliveries were stable at 121 aircraft.

Boeing expects 740-745 deliveries this year, down from 762 last year as it prepares for the transition to a revamped version of its 737 and slows ailing 747 production.

Airbus expects to deliver more than 650 planes and has forecast that orders will outstrip deliveries for the seventh year running. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)