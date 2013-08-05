* Planemakers tailor newest long-haul jets to shorter range
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Aug 5 After focusing for years on
jetliners that could fly ever further, the world's leading
planemakers are turning to shorter range aircraft that appeal to
airlines reluctant to pay for performance they don't need.
Boeing and Airbus have spent billions of
dollars building advanced jets capable of flying a third of the
way round the world non-stop, but economic change has forced a
new adjustment in strategy.
Boeing launched a new version of its Dreamliner at the Paris
Airshow in June by chopping 1,800 km from the range of its
newest jet and giving it a longer fuselage and more seats.
It says the 787-10 Dreamliner will be its most
cost-efficient aircraft yet, optimised for regional operations
including Asia.
Within days, Airbus pulled from its drawer plans
for a new "Regional" version of its A350, as first reported by
Reuters.
And after years of enhancing its older A330 to give it more
range, it announced it would also offer a Regional version of
that plane for short trips. Sources say it will
be aimed at the Chinese and Indian domestic markets.
The decisions reflect both a battle between traditional
rivals and a broader economic shift. Asia's newly affluent
nations are increasingly trading among themselves.
Half the world's traffic growth in the next 20 years will
involve Asia and traffic within the region is growing fastest.
Although confidence is wobbling as China's economy slows,
Boeing predicts travel within Asia will grow 6.5 percent a year
over the next two decades, versus a 5-percent global average.
GROWTH ROUTES
The top three growth routes are in South and Southeast Asia,
all with shorter distances than premier jets were designed for.
Regional powerhouse Singapore saw what may have been the
first major deal involving the shorter-stride models.
Singapore Airlines bought 30 each of the 787-10 and A350-900
jets in deals worth $17 billion in June and industry sources say
these probably included the scaled-down A350 Regional version.
The response to such demand has been radically different.
Boeing has pledged to build a new member of its 787 family
by stretching the upcoming 787-9 to add more seats.
The resulting extra load means the 323-seat 787-10's range
is automatically shortened but airlines can earn more revenue.
Airbus is adapting its A350 in a different way, by adjusting
a purely paper parameter without a physical redesign.
A jet's range or cargo capacity is driven by the weight it
is allowed to carry at take-off, since this includes the fuel.
The official maximum take-off weight in turn determines the
landing and en-route charges paid by the airline. So lowering
the maximum take-off weight both shortens range and cuts costs.
With less work to do, the engines can also be tuned to a
lower thrust, allowing further savings in maintenance costs.
Artificial restrictions like these mean the airlines would
get the planes at a cheaper price. They could pay Airbus to
reinstate the full performance later, when preparing to sell the
jet.
PLANES BY THE POUND
Industry sources note aircraft sellers already do such deals
without publicity, selling airlines what they need and offering
them the chance to buy back the full performance later.
Manufacturers even quote prices per pound of take-off weight
for this purpose, according to people who have done such deals.
Boeing offered a scaled-down domestic version of its 747-400
to Japanese airlines with only small structural changes, such as
removing distinctive winglets not needed for short flights.
But Airbus appears to be among the first to make the little
known sales tool the basis for an entire variant of jetliner.
"I would consider the A350-900 Regional more of a defensive
move against the 787-10 than a proactive choice," said Rob
Morris, senior consultant at UK-based aviation analysts Ascend.
"It is driven mainly by a marketing requirement: to create a
consciousness that they can compete with the 787-10."
Others say the move is logical and implicitly recognises
that the launch of the 787-10 may lead to downward pressure on
prices.
By splitting the A350-900 into different models, Airbus
could target the 787-10 and protect the price of the main model.
"This would not be high volume. They would be trying to make
an offering designed to protect their overall pricing structure,
while pricing according to that niche," said Zafar Khan,
UK-based aerospace analyst at French bank Societe Generale.
Airbus officials say flexibility and fine-tuning are what
airlines want and make aircraft easier to finance and trade.
"If the aircraft and its range are structurally constrained,
then when you get the plane back you have got to find a home for
it in a smaller pool of operators, which means greater ownership
risk," said John Higgins, president of Irish lessor Avolon.
The launch has already started a debate between Airbus and
Boeing over which of their high-tech jets is more economical.
"I am offering a regional A350 that clobbers the 787-10 to
individual airlines right now," said Airbus sales chief John
Leahy, adding that some unidentified airlines had already signed
up.
"Our airplane will be lighter, have more seats and bring our
customers tens of millions of dollars in added value over its
lifetime compared to the competition," said Randy Tinseth, vice
president of marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
Although there is a global market for mid-sized passenger
jets like the A350 and 787, the contest for the booming
intra-Asian market is seen as a vital test for both programmes.
Asian carriers fly 44 percent of all scheduled wide-body
flights, and 77 percent of these stay within Asia, says Ascend.