New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
PARIS May 30 Airbus could announce "several hundred" airplane orders at the June 15-21 Paris Airshow, Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of the planemaking unit of Airbus Group, said on Saturday.
Interviewed on French tv news channel i-Tele, he also defended the slow-selling A380 superjumbo and said the world's largest airliner would attract more buyers due to the rapid growth expected in air travel, especially in Asia.
While the 544-seat airliner's design will evolve in the future, radical changes are "not currently on the agenda," Bregier said.
Airbus is weighing up a request by Dubai's Emirates, the largest A380 operator, to update the plane with new engines. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Michel Rose)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.