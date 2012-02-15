SINGAPORE Feb 15 Europe's Airbus launched a plan to convert A330 long-haul passenger planes to freighter aircraft as it forecast strong growth in cargo demand driven by expanding global trade.

The conversion programme, to be carried out in partnership with Singapore-based ST Aerospace, a unit of Singapore Technologies Engineering, bows to demand from airlines and cargo companies that had called for more options in addition to popular mid-sized converted 767 jetliners from Boeing. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono and Tim Hepher; Editing by Anshuman Daga)