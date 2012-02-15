Buffett's Berkshire says quarterly profit rises 15 pct
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
SINGAPORE Feb 15 Europe's Airbus launched a plan to convert A330 long-haul passenger planes to freighter aircraft as it forecast strong growth in cargo demand driven by expanding global trade.
The conversion programme, to be carried out in partnership with Singapore-based ST Aerospace, a unit of Singapore Technologies Engineering, bows to demand from airlines and cargo companies that had called for more options in addition to popular mid-sized converted 767 jetliners from Boeing. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono and Tim Hepher; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT
* Has received takeover proposals from three bidders (Adds context on M&A process, details)